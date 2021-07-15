ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Has Dropped -38.82% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s traded shares stood at 10.84 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.52, to imply a decrease of -6.02% or -$1.57 in intraday trading. The CHPT share’s 52-week high remains $49.48, putting it -101.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.00. The company has a valuation of $7.55B, with average of 5.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CHPT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

After registering a -6.02% downside in the last session, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.48 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -6.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.96%, and -17.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.82%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.86, implying an increase of 36.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $29.00 and $46.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHPT has been trading -87.6% off suggested target high and -18.27% from its likely low.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $48.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $54.97 million.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 11 and August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. insiders hold 4.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.34% of the shares at 68.38% float percentage. In total, 65.34% institutions holds shares in the company.