Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Loss Of -25.61 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.98, to imply a decrease of -5.91% or -$0.69 in intraday trading. The CANO share’s 52-week high remains $17.43, putting it -58.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.95. The company has a valuation of $5.45B, with average of 866.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

After registering a -5.91% downside in the last session, Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.88 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -5.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.95%, and -25.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.12%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.00, implying an increase of 50.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CANO has been trading -100.36% off suggested target high and -100.36% from its likely low.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) estimates and forecasts

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cano Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

Cano Health Inc. insiders hold 2.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.01% of the shares at 43.28% float percentage. In total, 42.01% institutions holds shares in the company.