BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ: BFI) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)’s traded shares stood at 1.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.33, to imply an increase of 6.29% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The BFI share’s 52-week high remains $17.70, putting it -56.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.03. The company has a valuation of $198.84M, with average of 239.73K shares over the past 3 months.

BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) trade information

After registering a 6.29% upside in the last session, BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.00 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, jumping 6.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.56%, and 3.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.24%.

BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI) estimates and forecasts

BFI Dividends

BurgerFi International Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 10 and August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BurgerFi International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)’s Major holders

BurgerFi International Inc. insiders hold 38.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.23% of the shares at 35.96% float percentage. In total, 22.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lion Point Capital, LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.75 million shares (or 15.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.21 million shares, or about 1.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.81 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1894.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28012.0