Boom Or Bust: What Are Acutus Medical Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AFIB) Future Prospects?

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s traded shares stood at 0.92 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.64, to imply a decrease of -2.76% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The AFIB share’s 52-week high remains $38.99, putting it -166.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.18. The company has a valuation of $415.98M, with average of 226.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AFIB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.84.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) trade information

After registering a -2.76% downside in the latest session, Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.00 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -2.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.34%, and -7.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.76%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.50, implying an increase of 24.92% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AFIB has been trading -77.6% off suggested target high and -2.46% from its likely low.

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Acutus Medical Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) shares are -55.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.09% against 16.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 97.40% this quarter before jumping 57.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 190.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $4.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.06 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.13 million and $3.02 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 266.00% before jumping 133.80% in the following quarter.

AFIB Dividends

Acutus Medical Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Acutus Medical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s Major holders

Acutus Medical Inc. insiders hold 6.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.06% of the shares at 96.46% float percentage. In total, 90.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.48 million shares (or 19.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 4.34 million shares, or about 15.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $58.05 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Baron Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.12 million shares. This is just over 7.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.61 million, or 2.19% of the shares, all valued at about 8.22 million.