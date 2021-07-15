Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN): How Can A Stock Be Up 96.85% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN)’s traded shares stood at 3.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.50, to imply a decrease of -2.72% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The BRN share’s 52-week high remains $6.99, putting it -179.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.66. The company has a valuation of $18.90M, with average of 1.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) trade information

After registering a -2.72% downside in the last session, Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.97 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -2.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.93%, and -15.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 96.85%.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) estimates and forecasts

BRN Dividends

Barnwell Industries Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Barnwell Industries Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN)’s Major holders

Barnwell Industries Inc. insiders hold 54.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.90% of the shares at 26.04% float percentage. In total, 11.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.43 million shares (or 5.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 82066.0 shares, or about 0.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.21 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 62082.0 shares. This is just over 0.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 60000.0, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about 0.15 million.