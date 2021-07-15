Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) Expected To Grow By 59.2% Or More

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s traded shares stood at 1.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02, to imply a decrease of -0.97% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AVGR share’s 52-week high remains $2.67, putting it -161.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $99.11M, with an average of 1.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Avinger Inc. (AVGR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AVGR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) trade information

After registering a -0.97% downside in the last session, Avinger Inc. (AVGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0800 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -0.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.67%, and -13.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 131.77%. Short interest in Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) saw shorts transact 1.72 million shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 59.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $2.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVGR has been trading -145.1% off suggested target high and -145.1% from its likely low.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avinger Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Avinger Inc. (AVGR) shares are -12.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.65% against 19.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 77.80% this quarter before jumping 37.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.05 million.

AVGR Dividends

Avinger Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 28 and August 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avinger Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s Major holders

Avinger Inc. insiders hold 1.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.20% of the shares at 12.35% float percentage. In total, 12.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.74 million shares (or 3.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.04 million shares, or about 2.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.09 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avinger Inc. (AVGR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.35 million shares. This is just over 2.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.23 million, or 1.29% of the shares, all valued at about 1.86 million.