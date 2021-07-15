ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) Stocks Rise 150.42% YTD; What Next For It?

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s traded shares stood at 16.75 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.88, to imply an increase of 30.31% or $0.9 in intraday trading. The AACG share’s 52-week high remains $19.75, putting it -409.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $92.02M, with average of 129.13K shares over the past 3 months.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) trade information

After registering a 30.31% upside in the latest session, ATA Creativity Global (AACG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.50 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, jumping 30.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.36%, and -8.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 150.42%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.50, implying an increase of 40.31% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.50 and $6.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AACG has been trading -67.53% off suggested target high and -67.53% from its likely low.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -36.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 40.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

AACG Dividends

ATA Creativity Global has its next earnings report out on March 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ATA Creativity Global has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s Major holders

ATA Creativity Global insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.57% of the shares at 0.57% float percentage. In total, 0.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 84700.0 shares (or 0.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 77244.0 shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.34 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund holds roughly 21057.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $92019.0