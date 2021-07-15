ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX): Is This The Time To Buy?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s traded shares stood at 1.8 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.40, to imply an increase of 1.88% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The ASX share’s 52-week high remains $9.00, putting it -7.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.88. The company has a valuation of $17.69B, with average of 2.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ASX a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) trade information

After registering a 1.88% upside in the latest session, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.55 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, jumping 1.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.35%, and -6.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.27%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.59, implying an increase of 12.41% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.09 and $11.89 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASX has been trading -41.55% off suggested target high and 15.6% from its likely low.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) shares are 22.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.81% against 36.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.30% this quarter before jumping 80.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $4.48 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.23 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.59 billion and $4.2 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.70% before jumping 24.40% in the following quarter.

ASX Dividends

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.14, with the share yield ticking at 1.70% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.28% of the shares at 5.28% float percentage. In total, 5.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 26.42 million shares (or 1.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $203.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schroder Investment Management Group with 10.74 million shares, or about 0.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $82.7 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio holds roughly 1.4 million shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.35 million, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 2.3 million.