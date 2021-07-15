After The Stock Fell -0.05% Over The Week, Is Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPY) Still A Buy?

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)’s traded shares stood at 1.86 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.97, to imply an increase of 0.21% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The BPY share’s 52-week high remains $19.20, putting it -1.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.46. The company has a valuation of $17.57B, with average of 4.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BPY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) trade information

After registering a 0.21% upside in the latest session, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.02 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, jumping 0.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.05%, and 2.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.82%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.42, implying a decrease of -2.99% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $19.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BPY has been trading -1.48% off suggested target high and 5.11% from its likely low.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 69.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.37 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.46 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.44 billion and $1.03 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.50% before jumping 41.40% in the following quarter.

BPY Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.33, with the share yield ticking at 7.03% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)’s Major holders

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. insiders hold 0.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.94% of the shares at 57.42% float percentage. In total, 56.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 118.57 million shares (or 27.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.72 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royal Bank of Canada with 20.11 million shares, or about 4.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $290.99 million.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 1.9 million shares. This is just over 0.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 million, or 0.28% of the shares, all valued at about 21.77 million.