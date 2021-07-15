After Falling -1.47% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG)?

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s traded shares stood at 1.76 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $57.55, to imply a decrease of -12.54% or -$8.25 in intraday trading. The GLPG share’s 52-week high remains $214.36, putting it -272.48% down since that peak but still an impressive -13.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $65.52. The company has a valuation of $4.31B, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 242.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Galapagos NV (GLPG), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give GLPG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.53.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) trade information

After registering a -12.54% downside in the latest session, Galapagos NV (GLPG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 70.14 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -12.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.47%, and -16.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.52%. Short interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) saw shorts transact 0.58 million shares and set a 2.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $91.10, implying an increase of 36.83% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $69.80 and $130.01 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLPG has been trading -125.91% off suggested target high and -21.29% from its likely low.

Galapagos NV (GLPG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Galapagos NV share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Galapagos NV (GLPG) shares are -35.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.25% against 8.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.20% this quarter before jumping 12.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -16.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $122.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $131.48 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $141.66 million and $173.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -13.30% before dropping -24.20% in the following quarter.

GLPG Dividends

Galapagos NV has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Galapagos NV has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s Major holders

Galapagos NV insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.03% of the shares at 10.03% float percentage. In total, 10.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital International Investors. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.83 million shares (or 2.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $141.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 0.6 million shares, or about 0.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $46.6 million.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Galapagos NV (GLPG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 1.44 million shares. This is just over 2.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $110.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.56 million, or 0.86% of the shares, all valued at about 42.98 million.