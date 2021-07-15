Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Dropped -5.65 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s traded shares stood at 1.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.02, to imply a decrease of -8.66% or -$0.95 in intraday trading. The AEVA share’s 52-week high remains $21.83, putting it -117.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.05. The company has a valuation of $2.02B, with an average of 1.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

After registering a -8.66% downside in the last session, Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.48 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -8.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.65%, and -4.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.09%. Short interest in Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) saw shorts transact 10.85 million shares and set a 4.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.67, implying an increase of 51.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEVA has been trading -199.4% off suggested target high and -59.68% from its likely low.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.58 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.34 million.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aeva Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Aeva Technologies Inc. insiders hold 50.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.90% of the shares at 54.63% float percentage. In total, 26.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sylebra Capital Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.48 million shares (or 9.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $237.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 7.63 million shares, or about 3.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $88.53 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF holds roughly 16543.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.19 million