Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO): Can A Stock Be 109.18% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s traded shares stood at 2.92 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.05, to imply a decrease of -5.53% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The ARPO share’s 52-week high remains $3.32, putting it -61.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $108.40M, with average of 10.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ARPO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) trade information

After registering a -5.53% downside in the last session, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.32 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -5.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.88%, and 3.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 109.18%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.00, implying an increase of 90.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARPO has been trading -973.17% off suggested target high and -973.17% from its likely low.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) shares are 70.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1,290.00% against 8.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 45.50% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one.

ARPO Dividends

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 10 and August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s Major holders

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 4.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.67% of the shares at 76.90% float percentage. In total, 73.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Satter Management Company, LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.62 million shares (or 13.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 5.19 million shares, or about 12.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.7 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.3 million shares. This is just over 3.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about 0.59 million.