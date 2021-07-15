A Look At BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s traded shares stood at 1.64 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $62.01, to imply a decrease of -0.63% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The BIGC share’s 52-week high remains $162.50, putting it -162.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.17. The company has a valuation of $4.23B, with average of 1.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BIGC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

After registering a -0.63% downside in the last session, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 71.07 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.46%, and -3.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.34%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $64.50, implying an increase of 3.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $52.00 and $85.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BIGC has been trading -37.07% off suggested target high and 16.14% from its likely low.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BigCommerce Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) shares are 1.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.04% against 17.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.10% this quarter before jumping 18.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $46.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $49.88 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $36.32 million and $39.73 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.80% before jumping 25.50% in the following quarter.

BIGC Dividends

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between September 07 and September 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. insiders hold 16.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.47% of the shares at 85.22% float percentage. In total, 71.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Catalyst Group Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.6 million shares (or 9.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $381.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc. with 5.67 million shares, or about 8.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $363.65 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.97 million shares. This is just over 1.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.9 million, or 1.30% of the shares, all valued at about 71.73 million.