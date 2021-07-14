Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 5.64 million Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.06. With the company’s per share price at $10.64 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.75B. ZNGA’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.79% off its 52-week high of $12.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.77, which suggests the last value was 26.97% up since then. When we look at Zynga Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 13.93 million.

Analysts gave the Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ZNGA as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zynga Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) trade information

Instantly ZNGA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.18 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 0.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.80%, with the 5-day performance at -4.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is 0.85% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZNGA’s forecast low is $9.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zynga Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.72% over the past 6 months, a 471.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zynga Inc. will fall -10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $713.72 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Zynga Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $722.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $518.13 million and $627.96 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Zynga Inc. earnings to increase by 14.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.43% per year.

ZNGA Dividends

Zynga Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 09.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.59% of Zynga Inc. shares while 81.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.11%. There are 81.37% institutions holding the Zynga Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.61% of the shares, roughly 93.42 million ZNGA shares worth $922.07 million.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.40% or 80.33 million shares worth $792.9 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 28.96 million shares estimated at $285.87 million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 24.3 million shares worth around $239.83 million.