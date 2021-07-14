Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the latest trading session,, 0.99 million Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $368.21 changed hands at -$10.18 or -2.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $111.76B. ZM’s current price is a discount, trading about -59.92% off its 52-week high of $588.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $230.00, which suggests the last value was 37.54% up since then. When we look at Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.98 million.

Analysts gave the Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended ZM as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.16.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

Instantly ZM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 390.88 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -2.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.18%, with the 5-day performance at -5.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is 3.27% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $412.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZM’s forecast low is $242.00 with $525.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 34.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zoom Video Communications Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.05% over the past 6 months, a 39.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zoom Video Communications Inc. will rise 26.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 51.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $991.29 million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $1.01 billion.

The 2021 estimates are for Zoom Video Communications Inc. earnings to increase by 40.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.38% per year.

ZM Dividends

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 30 and September 03.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.31% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares while 54.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.16%. There are 54.13% institutions holding the Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.29% of the shares, roughly 12.54 million ZM shares worth $4.03 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.24% or 12.4 million shares worth $3.98 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. With 5.46 million shares estimated at $1.76 billion under it, the former controlled 2.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 2.93 million shares worth around $972.57 million.