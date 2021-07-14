Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 2.98 million Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $199.31 changed hands at $0.98 or 0.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $94.37B. ZTS’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.01% off its 52-week high of $199.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $138.12, which suggests the last value was 30.7% up since then. When we look at Zoetis Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Analysts gave the Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ZTS as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zoetis Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.08.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) trade information

Instantly ZTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 200.57 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 0.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.43%, with the 5-day performance at 2.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is 9.39% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $197.20, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZTS’s forecast low is $174.00 with $238.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zoetis Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.66% over the past 6 months, a 16.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zoetis Inc. will rise 21.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.82 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Zoetis Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.93 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.36 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Zoetis Inc. earnings to increase by 9.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.53% per year.

ZTS Dividends

Zoetis Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09. The 0.50% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.50% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of Zoetis Inc. shares while 93.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.72%. There are 93.55% institutions holding the Zoetis Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.31% of the shares, roughly 39.47 million ZTS shares worth $6.22 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.81% or 37.07 million shares worth $5.84 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 13.39 million shares estimated at $2.11 billion under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 9.73 million shares worth around $1.53 billion.