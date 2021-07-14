ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends – Marketing Sentinel
ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 6.12 million ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s per share price at $4.40 changed hands at $0.47 or 11.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.64M. ZIVO’s last price was a discount, traded about -227.27% off its 52-week high of $14.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.75, which suggests the last value was 14.77% up since then. When we look at ZIVO Bioscience Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 332.22K.

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO) trade information

Instantly ZIVO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.19 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 11.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.33%, with the 5-day performance at -1.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO) is -6.38% down.

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (ZIVO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.70%. The 2021 estimates are for ZIVO Bioscience Inc. earnings to increase by 46.20%.

ZIVO Dividends

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.74% of ZIVO Bioscience Inc. shares while 0.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.06%. There are 0.06% institutions holding the ZIVO Bioscience Inc. stock share, with Farmers Trust Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 3407.0 ZIVO shares worth $34887.0.

Bartlett & Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 1000.0 shares worth $10240.0 as of Mar 30, 2021.

