YQ Stock: More Upside For 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ)?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.75 changed hands at $0.04 or 1.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $536.31M. YQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -770.18% off its 52-week high of $23.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.51, which suggests the last value was 8.73% up since then. When we look at 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Analysts gave the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended YQ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) trade information

Instantly YQ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.04 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 1.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.53%, with the 5-day performance at -7.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) is -39.69% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YQ’s forecast low is $19.37 with $80.52 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2828.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -604.36% for it to hit the projected low.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -77.98% over the past 6 months, a 92.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 120.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $99.66 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $111.65 million.

The 2021 estimates are for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -167.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.12% per year.

YQ Dividends

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 24.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.01% of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares while 5.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.46%. There are 5.41% institutions holding the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock share, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.55% of the shares, roughly 6.02 million YQ shares worth $43.01 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.46% or 0.78 million shares worth $5.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were BlackRock International Impact Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Education ETF. With 39479.0 shares estimated at $0.64 million under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Education ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 21295.0 shares worth around $0.1 million.