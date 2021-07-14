Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the latest trading session,, 33.79 million Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.78 changing hands around $1.85 or 37.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.95M. WHLM’s current price is a discount, trading about -109.59% off its 52-week high of $14.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.32, which suggests the last value was 65.78% up since then. When we look at Wilhelmina International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 621.24K.

Analysts gave the Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WHLM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wilhelmina International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) trade information

Instantly WHLM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.38 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 37.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.41%, with the 5-day performance at -1.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) is -4.09% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.40, meaning bulls need a downside of -54.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WHLM’s forecast low is $4.40 with $4.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 35.1% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Wilhelmina International Inc. earnings to decrease by -3.80%.

WHLM Dividends

Wilhelmina International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.21% of Wilhelmina International Inc. shares while 49.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.67%. There are 49.32% institutions holding the Wilhelmina International Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.34% of the shares, roughly 17380.0 WHLM shares worth $90723.0.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 303.0 shares worth $1581.0 as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 5495.0 shares estimated at $29343.0 under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 1096.0 shares worth around $5721.0.