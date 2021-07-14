Why Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.34 million Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s per share price at $1.59 changed hands at -$0.06 or -3.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $191.91M. CRBP’s last price was a discount, traded about -515.09% off its 52-week high of $9.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 42.77% up since then. When we look at Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.10 million.

Analysts gave the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CRBP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

Instantly CRBP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7400 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -3.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.20%, with the 5-day performance at -5.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) is -27.06% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRBP’s forecast low is $1.60 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -88.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.90% over the past 6 months, a 66.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. will rise 76.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 73.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $870k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $940k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $286k and $1.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 204.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -23.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -38.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -27.40%.

CRBP Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares while 46.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.08%. There are 46.89% institutions holding the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.82% of the shares, roughly 6.02 million CRBP shares worth $11.86 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.54% or 5.67 million shares worth $11.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 6.02 million shares estimated at $11.86 million under it, the former controlled 4.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 3.21% of the shares, roughly 4.01 million shares worth around $8.7 million.