When Will Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.77 changing hands around $0.41 or 7.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $253.80M. BHR’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.12% off its 52-week high of $7.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.17, which suggests the last value was 62.39% up since then. When we look at Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Analysts gave the Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BHR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) trade information

Instantly BHR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.98 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 7.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.27%, with the 5-day performance at -11.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) is -18.54% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.05% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BHR’s forecast low is $7.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -125.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.52% over the past 6 months, a 149.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. will rise 86.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 54.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $86.09 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $93.5 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -59.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. earnings to decrease by -979.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.30% per year.

BHR Dividends

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 28 and August 02.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.16% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares while 38.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.26%. There are 38.53% institutions holding the Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock share, with Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.72% of the shares, roughly 2.3 million BHR shares worth $13.97 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.05% or 1.49 million shares worth $9.02 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. With 0.93 million shares estimated at $5.67 million under it, the former controlled 1.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $2.9 million.