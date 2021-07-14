What Is The Performance Outlook For SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 116.13 million SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.78. With the company’s per share price at $3.18 changed hands at $0.52 or 19.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.70M. WORX’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.42% off its 52-week high of $4.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 68.55% up since then. When we look at SCWorx Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

Instantly WORX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 91.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.80 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 19.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 135.54%, with the 5-day performance at 91.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) is 58.21% up.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.20%. The 2021 estimates are for SCWorx Corp. earnings to increase by 54.70%.

WORX Dividends

SCWorx Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 24.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.21% of SCWorx Corp. shares while 3.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.41%. There are 3.25% institutions holding the SCWorx Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.14% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million WORX shares worth $0.23 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.75% or 75392.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.22 million under it, the former controlled 1.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 37411.0 shares worth around $74073.0.