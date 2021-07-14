Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.55 million Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.03 changing hands around $1.58 or 18.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.42M. WAFU’s current price is a discount, trading about -109.37% off its 52-week high of $21.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.52, which suggests the last value was 74.88% up since then. When we look at Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 813.97K.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) trade information

Instantly WAFU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.17 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 18.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 115.01%, with the 5-day performance at 6.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) is 13.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Wah Fu Education Group Limited earnings to decrease by -82.20%.

WAFU Dividends

Wah Fu Education Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 31.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.04% of Wah Fu Education Group Limited shares while 1.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.93%. There are 1.06% institutions holding the Wah Fu Education Group Limited stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.87% of the shares, roughly 38284.0 WAFU shares worth $0.48 million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 7572.0 shares worth $94650.0 as of Mar 30, 2021.