UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.19 million UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.68 changed hands at -$0.27 or -3.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.36B. UWMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -87.24% off its 52-week high of $14.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.25, which suggests the last value was 18.62% up since then. When we look at UWM Holdings Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.98 million.
Analysts gave the UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended UWMC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. UWM Holdings Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.
UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) trade information
Instantly UWMC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.31 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -3.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.51%, with the 5-day performance at -4.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) is -24.85% down.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UWMC’s forecast low is $8.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.17% for it to hit the projected low.
UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $713.76 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that UWM Holdings Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $727.19 million.
The 2021 estimates are for UWM Holdings Corporation earnings to increase by 354.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 79.59% per year.
UWMC Dividends
UWM Holdings Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10. The 5.21% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 5.21% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.85% of UWM Holdings Corporation shares while 20.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.08%. There are 20.98% institutions holding the UWM Holdings Corporation stock share, with King Street Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.89% of the shares, roughly 7.1 million UWMC shares worth $56.3 million.
Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.24% or 3.34 million shares worth $26.52 million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.37 million shares estimated at $18.82 million under it, the former controlled 2.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $6.24 million.