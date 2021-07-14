Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 2.95 million Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s per share price at $20.65 changed hands at -$0.56 or -2.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.50B. UAA’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.09% off its 52-week high of $26.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.19, which suggests the last value was 55.5% up since then. When we look at Under Armour Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.12 million.

Analysts gave the Under Armour Inc. (UAA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended UAA as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 3 rated the stock as Underweight. Under Armour Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Instantly UAA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.40 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -2.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.27%, with the 5-day performance at -1.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is -3.91% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UAA’s forecast low is $7.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -74.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 66.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Under Armour Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.85% over the past 6 months, a 223.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Under Armour Inc. will rise 116.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -69.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.21 billion. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Under Armour Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.44 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $707.64 million and $1.43 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 70.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Under Armour Inc. earnings to decrease by -711.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 29 and August 02.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.36% of Under Armour Inc. shares while 97.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.64%. There are 97.29% institutions holding the Under Armour Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.45% of the shares, roughly 19.71 million UAA shares worth $436.82 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.78% or 10.9 million shares worth $241.48 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 5.14 million shares estimated at $113.87 million under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 4.58 million shares worth around $101.39 million.