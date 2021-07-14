The Stock Of NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $8.72 Per Share By 2021.

In the latest trading session,, 0.83 million NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.66 changing hands around $0.07 or 1.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.17B. NWG’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.18% off its 52-week high of $6.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.34, which suggests the last value was 58.66% up since then. When we look at NatWest Group plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Analysts gave the NatWest Group plc (NWG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended NWG as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. NatWest Group plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off
Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) trade information
Instantly NWG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.80 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.67%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) is -4.28% down.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.39, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.42% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NWG’s forecast low is $4.54 with $8.72 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.79% for it to hit the projected low.
NatWest Group plc (NWG) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.30%. The 2021 estimates are for NatWest Group plc earnings to decrease by -124.00%.
NWG Dividends
NatWest Group plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 1.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of NatWest Group plc shares while 0.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.54%. There are 0.54% institutions holding the NatWest Group plc stock share, with Parametric Portfolio Associates the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.09% of the shares, roughly 5.32 million NWG shares worth $28.55 million.
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 4.66 million shares worth $25.02 million as of Mar 30, 2021.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series. With 1.49 million shares estimated at $8.05 million under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Value Series held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $5.69 million.