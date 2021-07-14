The Stock Of NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $8.72 Per Share By 2021.

In the latest trading session,, 0.83 million NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.66 changing hands around $0.07 or 1.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.17B. NWG’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.18% off its 52-week high of $6.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.34, which suggests the last value was 58.66% up since then. When we look at NatWest Group plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Analysts gave the NatWest Group plc (NWG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended NWG as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. NatWest Group plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) trade information

Instantly NWG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.80 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.67%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) is -4.28% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.39, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.42% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NWG’s forecast low is $4.54 with $8.72 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.79% for it to hit the projected low.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.30%. The 2021 estimates are for NatWest Group plc earnings to decrease by -124.00%.

NWG Dividends

NatWest Group plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 1.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of NatWest Group plc shares while 0.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.54%. There are 0.54% institutions holding the NatWest Group plc stock share, with Parametric Portfolio Associates the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.09% of the shares, roughly 5.32 million NWG shares worth $28.55 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 4.66 million shares worth $25.02 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series. With 1.49 million shares estimated at $8.05 million under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Value Series held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $5.69 million.