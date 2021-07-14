The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.18 million The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.02 changed hands at -$0.98 or -5.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.02B. LEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -120.04% off its 52-week high of $35.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.60, which suggests the last value was 40.07% up since then. When we look at The Lion Electric Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Analysts gave the The Lion Electric Company (LEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LEV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

Instantly LEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.16 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -5.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.90%, with the 5-day performance at -14.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) is -18.93% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.48, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LEV’s forecast low is $20.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -62.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -24.84% for it to hit the projected low.

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.55% of The Lion Electric Company shares while 3.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.09%.