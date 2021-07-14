Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Gain 0.54%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 0.88 million Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $192.23 changing hands around $1.03 or 0.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $174.69B. TXN’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.78% off its 52-week high of $197.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $125.43, which suggests the last value was 34.75% up since then. When we look at Texas Instruments Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.10 million.

Analysts gave the Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended TXN as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.82.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) trade information

Instantly TXN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 194.09 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 0.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.49%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is 1.34% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $201.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TXN’s forecast low is $155.00 with $240.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Texas Instruments Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.61% over the past 6 months, a 24.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 25.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Texas Instruments Incorporated will rise 23.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.34 billion. 25 analysts are of the opinion that Texas Instruments Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $4.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.24 billion and $3.43 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Texas Instruments Incorporated earnings to increase by 14.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

TXN Dividends

Texas Instruments Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 19 and July 23. The 2.13% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.08. It is important to note, however, that the 2.13% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.24% of Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 85.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.19%. There are 85.98% institutions holding the Texas Instruments Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.03% of the shares, roughly 83.39 million TXN shares worth $15.76 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.68% or 70.97 million shares worth $13.41 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 25.94 million shares estimated at $4.9 billion under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 18.84 million shares worth around $3.56 billion.