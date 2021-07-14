Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session,, 0.99 million Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.21 changing hands around $0.45 or 2.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $52.84B. TAK’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.04% off its 52-week high of $19.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.30, which suggests the last value was 11.1% up since then. When we look at Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Analysts gave the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended TAK as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) trade information

Instantly TAK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.28 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 2.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.91%, with the 5-day performance at 1.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) is -2.61% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TAK’s forecast low is $18.16 with $31.29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -81.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.52% over the past 6 months, a -29.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.49 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2021 will be $6.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $793.6 million and $7.19 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -99.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.10%.

The 2021 estimates are for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited earnings to increase by 500.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.58% per year.

TAK Dividends

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 5.07% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.85. It is important to note, however, that the 5.07% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares while 3.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.49%. There are 3.49% institutions holding the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.59% of the shares, roughly 18.72 million TAK shares worth $341.78 million.

Glenview Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.51% or 16.1 million shares worth $294.06 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund. With 15.94 million shares estimated at $272.49 million under it, the former controlled 0.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 2.76 million shares worth around $46.04 million.