StoneCo Ltd. Is Forecast To Drop -815.74% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the latest trading session, 1.04 million StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $61.18 changed hands at -$1.29 or -2.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.53B. STNE’s current price is a discount, trading about -55.48% off its 52-week high of $95.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.71, which suggests the last value was 40.0% up since then. When we look at StoneCo Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

Analysts gave the StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended STNE as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. StoneCo Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

Instantly STNE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 65.65 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -2.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.56%, with the 5-day performance at -9.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is -1.34% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $439.26, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.07% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, STNE’s forecast low is $316.99 with $560.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -815.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -418.13% for it to hit the projected low.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the StoneCo Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.69% over the past 6 months, a 43.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for StoneCo Ltd. will rise 130.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 74.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $257.16 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that StoneCo Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $305.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $113.82 million and $176.34 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 125.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 73.10%.

The 2021 estimates are for StoneCo Ltd. earnings to increase by 2.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.11% per year.

STNE Dividends

StoneCo Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 11.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.91% of StoneCo Ltd. shares while 74.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.70%. There are 74.53% institutions holding the StoneCo Ltd. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.89% of the shares, roughly 31.38 million STNE shares worth $2.63 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.06% or 29.19 million shares worth $2.45 billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 13.25 million shares estimated at $811.1 million under it, the former controlled 5.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 3.33% of the shares, roughly 8.79 million shares worth around $737.51 million.