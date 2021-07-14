Stock Performance And Forecast For EHang Holdings Limited

In the last trading session, 1.43 million EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $32.14 changed hands at -$0.95 or -2.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.74B. EH’s last price was a discount, traded about -303.86% off its 52-week high of $129.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.59, which suggests the last value was 76.38% up since then. When we look at EHang Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

Analysts gave the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EH as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. EHang Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Instantly EH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 39.03 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -2.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.25%, with the 5-day performance at -16.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is -15.09% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $214.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EH’s forecast low is $214.35 with $214.35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -566.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -566.93% for it to hit the projected low.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 275.90% up from the last financial year.

The 2021 estimates are for EHang Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -15.50%.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 23 and August 27.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.05% of EHang Holdings Limited shares while 15.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.55%. There are 15.39% institutions holding the EHang Holdings Limited stock share, with Growth Interface Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.62% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million EH shares worth $68.52 million.

Carmignac Gestion holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.26% or 0.75 million shares worth $27.62 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Matthews International Fds-Matthews China Fund and Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $6.26 million under it, the former controlled 0.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund held about 0.30% of the shares, roughly 99447.0 shares worth around $6.6 million.