Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC): Todayâ€™s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session,, 1.33 million Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $10.67 changed hands at -$1.21 or -10.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $270.63M. SRACâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -173.48% off its 52-week high of $29.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.75, which suggests the last value was 8.62% up since then. When we look at Stable Road Acquisition Corp.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 510.10K.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) trade information
Instantly SRAC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.15 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -10.19% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.85%, with the 5-day performance at -13.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) is -7.69% down.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off
Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
SRAC Dividends
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)â€™s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.44% of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. shares while 26.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.72%. There are 26.76% institutions holding the Stable Road Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Scoggin Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.09% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million SRAC shares worth $7.28 million.
Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.88% or 0.51 million shares worth $6.78 million as of Mar 30, 2021.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. With 12301.0 shares estimated at $0.16 million under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 8566.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.