Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC): Todayâ€™s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session,, 1.33 million Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $10.67 changed hands at -$1.21 or -10.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $270.63M. SRACâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -173.48% off its 52-week high of $29.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.75, which suggests the last value was 8.62% up since then. When we look at Stable Road Acquisition Corp.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 510.10K.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) trade information

Instantly SRAC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.15 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -10.19% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.85%, with the 5-day performance at -13.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) is -7.69% down.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SRAC Dividends

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.44% of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. shares while 26.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.72%. There are 26.76% institutions holding the Stable Road Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Scoggin Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.09% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million SRAC shares worth $7.28 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.88% or 0.51 million shares worth $6.78 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. With 12301.0 shares estimated at $0.16 million under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 8566.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.