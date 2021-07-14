Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $8.89 changed hands at $1.78 or 25.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.14M. SNOA’s last price was a discount, traded about -70.87% off its 52-week high of $15.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.00, which suggests the last value was 32.51% up since then. When we look at Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 36.11K.

Analysts gave the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SNOA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

Instantly SNOA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.73 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 25.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.45%, with the 5-day performance at 25.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) is 11.82% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNOA’s forecast low is $9.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 84.40%.

SNOA Dividends

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 16.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.07% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 10.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.33%. There are 10.22% institutions holding the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.76% of the shares, roughly 98826.0 SNOA shares worth $0.73 million.

Bard Associates Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.23% or 46301.0 shares worth $0.34 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. With 19309.0 shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 6600.0 shares worth around $49038.0.