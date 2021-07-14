Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 5.17 million Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $43.98 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.70B. WORK’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.3% off its 52-week high of $44.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.09, which suggests the last value was 45.23% up since then. When we look at Slack Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.46 million.

Analysts gave the Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended WORK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Slack Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) trade information

Instantly WORK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 44.85 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 0.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.12%, with the 5-day performance at -1.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) is -1.12% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WORK’s forecast low is $43.00 with $46.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Slack Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.54% over the past 6 months, a 466.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $289.22 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Slack Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $311.17 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Slack Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 48.50%.

WORK Dividends

Slack Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 06 and September 10.

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.06% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares while 76.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.44%. There are 76.62% institutions holding the Slack Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.56% of the shares, roughly 43.81 million WORK shares worth $1.78 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.46% or 27.94 million shares worth $1.14 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 13.43 million shares estimated at $545.8 million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.09% of the shares, roughly 10.69 million shares worth around $434.5 million.