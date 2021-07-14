SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.58 million SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s per share price at $5.34 changed hands at $0.14 or 2.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.79M. SGMA’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.34% off its 52-week high of $6.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.71, which suggests the last value was 49.25% up since then. When we look at SigmaTron International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 34900.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.64K.
SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) trade information
Instantly SGMA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.49 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 2.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.10%, with the 5-day performance at 7.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) is 11.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2029.9999999999998 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.
SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.90%. The 2021 estimates are for SigmaTron International Inc. earnings to increase by 150.70%.
SGMA Dividends
SigmaTron International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 10.
SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.42% of SigmaTron International Inc. shares while 22.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.82%. There are 22.35% institutions holding the SigmaTron International Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.24% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million SGMA shares worth $1.66 million.
FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.76% or 0.2 million shares worth $1.09 million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and RBC Fds Tr-RBC Micro Cap Value Fd. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.85 million under it, the former controlled 3.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RBC Fds Tr-RBC Micro Cap Value Fd held about 1.27% of the shares, roughly 54100.0 shares worth around $0.29 million.