Should You Invest In PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) In 2021?

In the last trading session, 14.9 million PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s per share price at $9.99 changed hands at -$0.22 or -2.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.43B. PCG’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.23% off its 52-week high of $12.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.74, which suggests the last value was 12.51% up since then. When we look at PG&E Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 13.42 million.
Analysts gave the PG&E Corporation (PCG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended PCG as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PG&E Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.
PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) trade information
Instantly PCG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.53 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -2.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.82%, with the 5-day performance at -4.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) is -4.86% down.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PCG’s forecast low is $12.50 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.13% for it to hit the projected low.
PG&E Corporation (PCG) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the PG&E Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.18% over the past 6 months, a -37.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PG&E Corporation will fall -72.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.70% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.13 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that PG&E Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $5.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.11 billion and $4.72 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.90%. The 2021 estimates are for PG&E Corporation earnings to increase by 92.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.50% per year.
PCG Dividends
PG&E Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 28 and August 02.
PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.11% of PG&E Corporation shares while 72.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.61%. There are 72.56% institutions holding the PG&E Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.04% of the shares, roughly 159.65 million PCG shares worth $1.87 billion.
Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.95% or 137.92 million shares worth $1.62 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 44.74 million shares estimated at $523.9 million under it, the former controlled 2.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 41.93 million shares worth around $491.04 million.