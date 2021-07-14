Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 3.56 million Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $2.74 changed hands at $0.1 or 3.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $74.23M. SALM’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.8% off its 52-week high of $3.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 71.53% up since then. When we look at Salem Media Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 262.33K.

Analysts gave the Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SALM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Salem Media Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) trade information

Instantly SALM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.60 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 3.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 163.46%, with the 5-day performance at 18.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) is 5.38% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SALM’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -45.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Salem Media Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 92.96% over the past 6 months, a 103.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Salem Media Group Inc. will rise 144.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 400.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60.5 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Salem Media Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $61.23 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $52.87 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Salem Media Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

SALM Dividends

Salem Media Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.40% of Salem Media Group Inc. shares while 16.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.43%. There are 16.01% institutions holding the Salem Media Group Inc. stock share, with Verdad Advisers, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.23% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million SALM shares worth $2.03 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.81% or 0.38 million shares worth $1.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.26 million shares estimated at $0.75 million under it, the former controlled 1.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.03% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $0.65 million.