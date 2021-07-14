Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA).

In the latest trading session,, 16.69 million Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.90 changing hands around $1.32 or 7.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.43B. CVA’s last price was a premium, traded about 4.82% off its 52-week high of $18.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.44, which suggests the last value was 62.61% up since then. When we look at Covanta Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 924.63K.

Analysts gave the Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CVA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Covanta Holding Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) trade information

Instantly CVA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.00 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 7.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.51%, with the 5-day performance at 4.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) is 5.27% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -13.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CVA’s forecast low is $17.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 9.55% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Covanta Holding Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 35.92% over the past 6 months, a 209.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Covanta Holding Corporation will rise 110.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 275.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $499.39 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Covanta Holding Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $515.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $454 million and $491 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Covanta Holding Corporation earnings to decrease by -382.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

CVA Dividends

Covanta Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 28 and August 02. The 1.72% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 1.72% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.26% of Covanta Holding Corporation shares while 87.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.59%. There are 87.48% institutions holding the Covanta Holding Corporation stock share, with Chai Trust Co LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.74% of the shares, roughly 12.95 million CVA shares worth $179.48 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.54% or 11.36 million shares worth $157.45 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.81 million shares estimated at $80.53 million under it, the former controlled 4.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 3.38 million shares worth around $46.82 million.