Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch RCAT Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 75.23 million Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s per share price at $4.76 changed hands at $1.79 or 60.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $157.08M. RCAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -62.82% off its 52-week high of $7.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was 88.66% up since then. When we look at Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 660.00K.

Analysts gave the Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RCAT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) trade information

Instantly RCAT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 36.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.06 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 60.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 58.67%, with the 5-day performance at 36.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) is 40.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30920.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RCAT’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -68.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -68.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.8 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Red Cat Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 99.40%.

RCAT Dividends

Red Cat Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 06.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 66.34% of Red Cat Holdings Inc. shares while 1.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.63%.