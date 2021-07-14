Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 0.86 million Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $68.89 changing hands around $0.43 or 0.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.28B. O’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.28% off its 52-week high of $71.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $56.55, which suggests the last value was 17.91% up since then. When we look at Realty Income Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.49 million.

Analysts gave the Realty Income Corporation (O) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended O as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Realty Income Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.37.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) trade information

Instantly O is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 69.56 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 0.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is -2.73% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, O’s forecast low is $66.00 with $84.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Realty Income Corporation (O) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Realty Income Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.21% over the past 6 months, a 3.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Realty Income Corporation will rise 19.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 442.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $442.02 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Realty Income Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $452.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $391.95 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Realty Income Corporation earnings to decrease by -17.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.45% per year.

O Dividends

Realty Income Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 06. The 4.13% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.83. It is important to note, however, that the 4.13% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of Realty Income Corporation shares while 73.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.19%. There are 73.07% institutions holding the Realty Income Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.44% of the shares, roughly 57.67 million O shares worth $3.66 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.59% or 35.82 million shares worth $2.27 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 15.41 million shares estimated at $910.26 million under it, the former controlled 4.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 10.51 million shares worth around $667.25 million.