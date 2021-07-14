Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -4.73% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.83 changed hands at -$0.19 or -4.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.98M. RMED’s last price was a discount, traded about -206.79% off its 52-week high of $11.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.85, which suggests the last value was 25.59% up since then. When we look at Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.51 million.
Analysts gave the Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RMED as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.
Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) trade information
Instantly RMED was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.37 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -4.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.45%, with the 5-day performance at -4.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) is -35.63% down.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RMED’s forecast low is $25.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -552.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -552.74% for it to hit the projected low.
Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.00% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $990k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $1.22 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.60%.
The 2021 estimates are for Ra Medical Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 80.40%.
RMED Dividends
Ra Medical Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.
Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.97% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares while 11.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.49%. There are 11.87% institutions holding the Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock share, with Royce & Associates LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.44% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million RMED shares worth $1.48 million.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.72 million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $0.68 million under it, the former controlled 0.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 38195.0 shares worth around $0.18 million.