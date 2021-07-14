Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session,, 0.71 million Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.24 changed hands at -$0.14 or -3.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $332.63M. QTNT’s current price is a discount, trading about -170.68% off its 52-week high of $8.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.35, which suggests the last value was -3.4% down since then. When we look at Quotient Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 509.09K.

Analysts gave the Quotient Limited (QTNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended QTNT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Quotient Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) trade information

Instantly QTNT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.75 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -3.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.12%, with the 5-day performance at -3.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) is -21.03% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, QTNT’s forecast low is $5.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -332.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -54.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Quotient Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.52% over the past 6 months, a 7.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Quotient Limited will rise 15.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -38.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.27 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Quotient Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $8.59 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.67 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Quotient Limited earnings to increase by 17.50%.

QTNT Dividends

Quotient Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 06.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.96% of Quotient Limited shares while 91.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.96%. There are 91.15% institutions holding the Quotient Limited stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.96% of the shares, roughly 16.2 million QTNT shares worth $59.62 million.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.11% or 9.25 million shares worth $34.05 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund. With 2.87 million shares estimated at $11.23 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Small-Mid Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $8.24 million.