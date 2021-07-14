PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 0.87 million PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.23 changed hands at -$2.26 or -6.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.31B. PLBY’s current price is a discount, trading about -95.59% off its 52-week high of $63.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.85, which suggests the last value was 69.44% up since then. When we look at PLBY Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

Analysts gave the PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PLBY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PLBY Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

Instantly PLBY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 36.42 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -6.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 228.16%, with the 5-day performance at -4.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) is -20.47% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLBY’s forecast low is $46.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -42.72% for it to hit the projected low.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $46.9 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that PLBY Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $51.5 million.

The 2021 estimates are for PLBY Group Inc. earnings to increase by 101.40%.

PLBY Dividends

PLBY Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.03% of PLBY Group Inc. shares while 70.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.07%.