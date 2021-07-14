Philip Morris International Inc. Stock Forecast 2021: Philip Morris International Inc. Is Weak With -23.84% Downside

In the last trading session, 5.13 million Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $97.71 changed hands at -$0.84 or -0.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $150.71B. PM’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.32% off its 52-week high of $100.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $68.93, which suggests the last value was 29.45% up since then. When we look at Philip Morris International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.70 million.

Analysts gave the Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PM as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Philip Morris International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.54.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) trade information

Instantly PM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 100.20 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -0.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is -1.14% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $108.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PM’s forecast low is $86.00 with $121.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Philip Morris International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.71% over the past 6 months, a 17.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Philip Morris International Inc. will rise 19.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.66 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Philip Morris International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $8.13 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Philip Morris International Inc. earnings to increase by 12.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.30% per year.

PM Dividends

Philip Morris International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 20. The 4.91% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.80. It is important to note, however, that the 4.91% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.21% of Philip Morris International Inc. shares while 75.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.05%. There are 75.89% institutions holding the Philip Morris International Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.93% of the shares, roughly 123.56 million PM shares worth $10.96 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.78% or 90.07 million shares worth $7.99 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund. With 43.9 million shares estimated at $3.9 billion under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 35.1 million shares worth around $3.11 billion.