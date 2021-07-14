Performance & Trends Of Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.5 million Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.68 changed hands at -$0.51 or -6.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $907.32M. MILE’s last price was a discount, traded about -165.49% off its 52-week high of $20.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.48, which suggests the last value was 15.62% up since then. When we look at Metromile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Analysts gave the Metromile Inc. (MILE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MILE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off
Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) trade information
Instantly MILE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.75 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -6.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.61%, with the 5-day performance at -11.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) is -24.11% down.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MILE’s forecast low is $13.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -69.27% for it to hit the projected low.
MILE Dividends
Metromile Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.
Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.20% of Metromile Inc. shares while 52.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.27%. There are 52.70% institutions holding the Metromile Inc. stock share, with Intact Financial Corp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.97% of the shares, roughly 10.05 million MILE shares worth $103.44 million.
NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.44% or 9.38 million shares worth $96.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. With 1.72 million shares estimated at $16.05 million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $23.19 million.