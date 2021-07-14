Performance & Trends Of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.18 million B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s per share price at $4.86 changed hands at $0.66 or 15.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.01M. BOSC’s last price was a premium, traded about 9.47% off its 52-week high of $4.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.09, which suggests the last value was 57.0% up since then. When we look at B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 148.21K.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) trade information

Instantly BOSC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.12 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 15.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 114.10%, with the 5-day performance at 21.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) is 18.54% up.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.10%. The 2021 estimates are for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. earnings to increase by 0.80%.

BOSC Dividends

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 24 and August 30.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. shares while 8.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.62%. There are 8.00% institutions holding the B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.80% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million BOSC shares worth $0.74 million.

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.21% or 87525.0 shares worth $0.32 million as of Mar 30, 2021.