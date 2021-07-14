Performance Report And Forecasts For Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO)

In the last trading session, 2.79 million Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.78 changed hands at -$0.53 or -5.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.13B. PAYO’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.26% off its 52-week high of $14.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.58, which suggests the last value was 2.04% up since then. When we look at Payoneer Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Analysts gave the Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PAYO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) trade information

Instantly PAYO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.50 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -5.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.05%, with the 5-day performance at -1.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) is -5.23% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PAYO’s forecast low is $14.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -43.15% for it to hit the projected low.

PAYO Dividends

Payoneer Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)’s Major holders