Performance Report And Forecasts For Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU)

In the latest trading session,, 0.91 million Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.77 changed hands at -$0.61 or -9.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $158.22M. ASPU’s current price is a discount, trading about -128.08% off its 52-week high of $13.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.70, which suggests the last value was 18.54% up since then. When we look at Aspen Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 294.84K.

Analysts gave the Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASPU as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aspen Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) trade information

Instantly ASPU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.87 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -9.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.68%, with the 5-day performance at -2.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) is 10.00% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ASPU’s forecast low is $11.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -159.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -90.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aspen Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.01% over the past 6 months, a 131.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aspen Group Inc. will fall -66.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.63 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Aspen Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2021 will be $19.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.08 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Aspen Group Inc. earnings to increase by 43.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

ASPU Dividends

Aspen Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 16.

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.29% of Aspen Group Inc. shares while 64.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.19%. There are 64.84% institutions holding the Aspen Group Inc. stock share, with Next Century Growth Investors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.34% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million ASPU shares worth $17.16 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.70% or 1.24 million shares worth $13.78 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.64 million shares estimated at $7.11 million under it, the former controlled 3.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $2.96 million.