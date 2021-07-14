Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session,, 1.1 million Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.83 changing hands around $0.8 or 2.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.86B. PDCO’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.21% off its 52-week high of $37.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.15, which suggests the last value was 28.15% up since then. When we look at Patterson Companies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 980.07K.

Analysts gave the Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended PDCO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Patterson Companies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.37.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) trade information

Instantly PDCO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 31.10 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 2.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.35%, with the 5-day performance at -0.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) is -18.02% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PDCO’s forecast low is $27.00 with $41.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Patterson Companies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.23% over the past 6 months, a 5.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Patterson Companies Inc. will rise 12.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -19.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.44 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Patterson Companies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $1.58 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Patterson Companies Inc. earnings to increase by 125.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.31% per year.

PDCO Dividends

Patterson Companies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 01 and September 06. The 3.46% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 3.46% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.44% of Patterson Companies Inc. shares while 88.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.77%. There are 88.36% institutions holding the Patterson Companies Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.44% of the shares, roughly 13.02 million PDCO shares worth $415.99 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.50% or 11.14 million shares worth $355.9 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. With 8.21 million shares estimated at $262.38 million under it, the former controlled 8.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust held about 3.29% of the shares, roughly 3.19 million shares worth around $101.97 million.