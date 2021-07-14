Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.41 million Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.29. With the company’s per share price at $18.87 changed hands at -$0.88 or -4.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.32B. PK’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.74% off its 52-week high of $24.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.95, which suggests the last value was 57.87% up since then. When we look at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

Analysts gave the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended PK as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.6.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) trade information

Instantly PK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.83 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -4.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.03%, with the 5-day performance at -2.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is -12.40% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PK’s forecast low is $18.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -48.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.52% over the past 6 months, a 48.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will rise 45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $268.2 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $389.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $42 million and $98 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 538.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 297.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. earnings to decrease by -524.70%.

PK Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 09. The 9.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.80. It is important to note, however, that the 9.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.13% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares while 96.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.29%. There are 96.19% institutions holding the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.06% of the shares, roughly 33.26 million PK shares worth $717.73 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.67% or 27.59 million shares worth $595.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.53 million shares estimated at $175.59 million under it, the former controlled 4.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 6.68 million shares worth around $144.21 million.